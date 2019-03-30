Wilton Youth Council holds Color Splash Run

It’s time to gear up for a colorful run.

Wilton Youth Council’s Youth to Youth is holding its fourth annual Color for the Council fund-raising Color Splash Run on Thursday, May 2, at 3:30 p.m. at Middlebrook School, 131 School Road.

The event is an untimed fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through color splash zones, where they are doused with colored powder. Additionally, each pre-registered participant is provided with a single powder color packet that will be thrown in the air at the final color celebration at the finish line.

“We want to bring together the entire Middlebrook community in an event that is engaging, fun and encourages a healthy way of living,” said Tanya Leonard, program leader of Youth to Youth at Middlebrook.

New this year, run registration will be open to Wilton High School students who are Color Run alumni.

The rain date is Thursday, May 9. Participants that register by April 12 will receive a discounted registration entry fee. Early entry fee by April 12 is $35 and regular entry fee is $45 per student.

To sign up for the run, visit secure.getactivefundraising.com/event/2019-Wilton-Youth-CT.

Runners will receive a t-shirt, race bib, and individual color packet while supplies last.

Business sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Merideth Gilmor at Merideth.Gilmor@me.com for more information.