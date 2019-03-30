Wilton Social Services rolls out Senior Discount Program

A new program by Wilton Social Services provides a comprehensive online guide to discounts and services offered to senior residents (age 65 and older) at more than 20 participating Wilton-based businesses and organizations.

Senior residents may show an ID to qualify for available discounts. While the brochure is primarily an online resource available on the town website (wiltonct.org), printed copies will also be available at the Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, town clerk’s office at town hall, Wilton Chamber of Commerce, Ogden House, and Wilton Commons.

“We are thrilled to be offering the Senior Discount Program in Wilton for both the seniors in town and the Wilton businesses. We hope any Wilton resident over 65 takes advantage of the opportunities available to them as highlighted in our brochure,” said Sarah Heath of Wilton Social Services.

A number of neighboring communities, including Ridgefield and Fairfield, offer similar programs which reportedly have been well received by both businesses and senior residents. A number of Fairfield businesses reported they saw a significant increase in foot traffic and increased sales, the first selectwoman’s office said. The Board of Selectmen, Wilton Economic Development Commission, and Wilton Chamber of Commerce have shown support for the program.

Any business or organization interested in joining the program, should contact Sarah Gioffre at sarah.gioffre@wiltonct.org or 203-563-0129 or Sarah Heath at sarah.heath@wiltonct.org or 203-834-6238.