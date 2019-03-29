Wilton school district holds art show

The Wilton School District is holding its Fine and Performing Arts Exhibition & Music on Friday, April 5, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library.

The public is invited to view more than 400 works from students in kindergarten through 12th grade, which will be on exhibit throughout the library.

“This exhibition is interactive and has been set up more as a festival,” said Susan LaBarbera, art teacher and instructional leader of fine and performing arts at Wilton High School.

There will be a number of art demonstrations during the evening. Students of various age levels will be working at pottery wheels to show their progression with clay, and AP art students will be working on their final piece of art for their portfolios.

There will also be musical performances by band and chorus students from each Wilton school in the Brubeck Room.

Wilton alumni are participating and will be doing face painting. Refreshments will be served.

International Art Exchange Show

In addition to the arts exhibition, there will be student works on display from the International Art Exchange Show.

The show features artwork from a program involving Wilton students and students from partner countries.

The art on display includes pieces that were sent to Wilton from the partner countries. Color copies of the art sent by Wilton students to the partner countries will also be on display.

There will also be video conferences showing students from around the world speaking with each other about their work.

The International Art Exchange Show will run from April 5 through April 24 at the library.

Media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. The Wilton Library is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com