Wilton Historical Society presents talk on World War I monuments

Historian Richard Donohue will present an illustrated talk on Statues, Boulders and Monoliths: World War I Memorials of Connecticut on Thursday, April 11, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

He will discuss their design, placement and the people memorialized on them. Special attention will be given to monuments in Wilton.

The program will be accompanied by musical recordings of the period. A light lunch will be served.

The program is free to members of the historical society and $10 for non-members. Registration is required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.