Wilton triboard meeting will examine state budget impacts

The Wilton Board of Selectmen will host a tri-board meeting with the Boards of Finance and Education on Monday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. The selectmen will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the conclusion of the tri-board meeting.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the financial impact of any potential outcomes of the current legislative session,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said. “Of course, those outcomes will be unknown when the Board of Finance begins its deliberations on the town’s FY2020 budget on the following evening.”

The finance board has set aside April 2-4 to discuss and set the mill rate.

At the tri-board meeting, Vanderslice said, board members will discuss how they might address any changes to the status quo.

“There are a number of proposals which will have a financial impact on the budget, including the teacher pension push down, the possible repeal of the town’s ability to tax motor vehicles and the possibility of a homestead exemption,” Vanderslice said. “The three proposals combined would have a negative impact of almost $14 million for FY2020. Should one or more those negative outcomes become a reality, we hope to agree on a plan as to how to address them.”