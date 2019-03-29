Chilly plunge supports Riverbrook YMCA

More than 20 brave souls ran full-speed into the near frrozen Kiwanis Pond on Friday, March 15, at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA for the annual Swamp Romp. Cheered on by family and friends, those who charged into the water each raised money to benefit young people in Wilton.

The ‘rompers” raised more than $16,000 to support over 3,500 children who participate in year-round programming at the Y.

“It was such an exciting afternoon,” Robert McDowell, CEO of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, said. “Here at the Y, we love to support our community, and this annual event allows us to give back to the many children who are involved in our programs.”

Those taking the plunge included YMCA CEO Robert McDowell, board members, Y staff and volunteers, Wilton police officers. Four participants alone raised more than $1,000 each with one raising $5,000

Camp Free to Be Director Molly Blosser and a committee member for the Swamp Romp — who raised money for the romp — told attendees that “Camp Gordyland gives each child the courage to be brave, enthusiastic, proud and most importantly, themselves. And with your support today, our YMCA can offer financial aid for those youth in need of assistance.”