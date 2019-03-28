Big changes taking place at The Redding Country Club

Former Executive Chef at Wolfgang Puck’s famed Spago restaurant in Los Angeles, CA is now performing his culinary magic in Redding, CT.

After lighting it up at top restaurants in Manhattan, Chicago, and San Francisco, Francois Kwaku-Dongo is the new Executive Chef at The Redding Country Club. More recently he was the Executive Chef at L’Escale on Greenwich Harbor. Executive Chef, Francois Kwaku-Dongo, featured in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wine Spectator and Gourmet Magazine, has trained with some of the best chefs in France, and comes with a secret weapon: Japanese cuisine.

His hiring caps the latest in many exciting additions to the family-friendly Club known for its welcoming atmosphere and amenities: a planned new outdoor dining area and bar, Clubhouse interior renovations, new Chief Operating Officer and Director of Tennis.

RCC welcomed new COO, Carolyn Kepcher, last Spring and has been forging improvements throughout the Club. Ms. Kepcher, a 25 year veteran of the industry, was the COO of Trump National Golf Clubs, overseeing development and operations, and is a New York Times best-selling author who has appeared on the Today Show and Good Morning America. She has spent the last seven years as GM and Vice President of Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston, CT.

New Tennis Director Anton Mavrin is a USPTA Elite Professional. As a teenager he represented the U.S. national team in the World Youth Cups and most recently was the Tennis Pro at Darien’s Wee Burn Country Club, with a focus on junior programs.

To celebrate the many changes, The Redding Country Club is offering a pre-season membership incentive through April 30th. Visit their OPEN HOUSE on Sunday, April 7th from 1 – 3 p.m. to see the club and meet the members and their friendly staff. The Club offers a Rees Jones-designed 18-hole golf course, a full-size 25-yard competition swimming pool, four Har-Tru tennis courts, and two platform (paddle) tennis courts.

The new three-season outdoor bar and grill will allow members to enjoy sunset views with family and friends from the Clubhouse veranda. Wind walls and heating will extend the outdoor dining season into the early spring and late fall.

Inside the Clubhouse, updates to the dining room, grill room and ladies’ locker room will be completed before the season begins.

Cerrone Architects of Fairfield and Jody Deluca Designs of Darien are heading up the renovations. LEED-certified Philip Cerrone has done work at many private clubs in the area. Jody Deluca is known for designs that combine a classic look with modern features.

On top of the other improvements, the tennis courts are being resurfaced and the golf range tee area is getting a makeover.

Of course, the Club also has a full-service golf shop, practice putting green, short-game area, and full-service tennis shop. The Aquatics Center includes a separate children’s wading pool, pool house, poolside café, and playground.

The Clubhouse encompasses the popular grill room, with fireplaces, a casual bar, and a 150-seat dining room that hosts many events. The Club offers year-round social programs as well as a summer camp, swim and tennis teams, lessons, clinics, and tournaments.

Learn more about the new pre-season membership incentive through April 30th by calling The Redding Country Club, 109 Lonetown Road, at 203-938-2567, or email membership@reddingcc.org or simply visit reddingcc.org