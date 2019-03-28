Wilton Library Lines

Holocaust-inspired music

Violin virtuoso Igor Pikayzen returns to the library’s Brubeck Room for a concert inspired by the Holocaust on Saturday, March 30, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. In Concert: Igor Pikayzen and Friends will perform musical selections that will include works by composers who perished or lived through the Holocaust. In conjunction with the library’s Wilton Reads 2019 program and the reading of The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris, Pikayzen will be performing with Adrian Daurov on cello, Imri Talgam on piano and Ezgi Icellioglu on viola. Please see the library’s registration link for more details. An informal reception follows the concert. The concert is made possible by Dr. Mark and Linda Rubinstein. Registration is highly recommended.

Teens being mindful

Growing up today is not easy — social media, peer competition and society’s expectations can overwhelm and create stress, resulting in sleep problems, anxiety, depression and other issues. Mindfulness can be a valuable tool. With practice, it helps with clarity and focus in life, while allowing teens to experience more peace, calm and acceptance towards oneself, others and life in general. The library is holding its first Teen Meet-up, Mindfulness for Teens, on Sunday, March 31, from 2 to 3 p.m., and teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited. Teens will have the opportunity to explore and practice mindfulness in a group setting with their peers and friends and ask any questions or difficulties they face while practicing mindfulness. Registration is highly recommended.

Scholarly series comes to a close

The final installment of the scholarly lecture series, ‘Sex, Scandal and Upheaval: 1919 — What’s Changed?’, brings Pam Dougherty of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame to the Wilton Historical Society on Sunday, March 31, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.. Dougherty will tell the story of the women’s suffrage movement. The 19th Amendment was passed by both houses of Congress in 1919 and would go on to complete its ratification process in 1920. This lecture will highlight Connecticut women who fought on a local, state and national level for the right to vote. Pam Dougherty is the director of development for the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame and resides in Wilton. Registration is required.

Wilton Reads programs this week

Beginning with the above-mentioned concert, the library has a full week of programming for the Wilton Reads 2019 selection, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, by Heather Morris. Continuing through Saturday, April 6, Holocaust Experience through Film takes place in the computer lab or can be viewed from home. These are links of videos, survivors’ stories and more that are accessible through the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and by clicking on the Wilton Reads icon on the homepage. This page displays all of the programs through the author talk on April 11. On Wednesday, April 3, Dr. Michael Nolan, professor, Department of History and Non-Western Cultures from Western Connecticut State University, will examine the conditions that made possible the genesis of the “Final Solution” in Germany. A Q&A session will follow the talk. There is no charge for the program. Judson Scruton, a popular lecturer at the library, presents a four-part series on poetry related to the Holocaust. The session dates are April 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is recommended for all of the above with the exception of the documentaries accessible in the computer lab.

Help from SBA

A breakfast series, A Workshop Series on Running a Small Business in Connecticut, is on three consecutive Wednesdays, April 3, 7 and 10, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The workshop is designed to help attendees learn about free resources for entrepreneurs from the Small Business Administration (SBA) including securing financing for businesses and taking advantage of government contracting opportunities to grow businesses. Lisa Powell and Tanisha Baptiste of the SBA will present the sessions. The three sessions are as follows: April 3 — SBA 101— learn about the free resources the Small Business Administration and its Resource Partners have to offer future and existing entrepreneurs; April 10 — How to Finance Your Small Business; April 17 — Learn how to do business with the state of Connecticut, municipalities, and private sector as well as the Federal Government. The program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library, SCORE Fairfield County, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, the SBA CT District Office, and Silver Pine Real Estate. The media sponsor is the Wilton Bulletin. Registration is strongly encouraged.

CT’s fiscal woes

The Connecticut Mirror State Budget Reporter Keith Phaneuf addresses the state’s budget challenges in the program, An Update on Connecticut’s Fiscal Challenges: Decades in the Making — A Look Back and a Look Forward, on Thursday, April 4, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the library. He provides a sobering look at Connecticut’s budget: the challenges, why did it happen, and what are the options going forward? A Q&A session will follow. In his role as State Budget Reporter, Phaneuf analyzes and reports on all aspects of state government finances. The program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library and the Wilton League of Women Voters. Registration is recommended.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.