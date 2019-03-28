Wilton Senior Center News

New seated exercise

Looking for an exercise program that can be modified? Seated exercise might be right for you. Join Stephanie Thursdays at 11 for a new seated exercise. This program is free and can be modified with or without weights. This exercise program promotes strengthening and flexibility and gets the blood flowing to the joints. For any questions, call Stephanie at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, March 29— 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11, Improve Tennis Strategies with Peter Engstrom; Noon, Bridge — new session of intermediate bridge.

Monday, April 1 — 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; Noon, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, April 2 — 9:45, Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting; 1, Staging Your Home with Kathy Engstrom.

Wednesday, April 3 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, April 4 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Seated Exercise with Stephanie; Noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo; 1 Matter of Balance.