Wilton Bulletin Board

Prospective Member & Volunteer Brunch, Thursday, March 28, 10:30 a.m., WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Join Stay at Home in Wilton for breakfast and learn about volunteer and membership opportunities. Free, reservations required: Janet Johnson at 203-762-2600.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make cornbread while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Wilton Reads — In Concert, Saturday, March 30, 7:30-9 p.m., Wilton Library. Violin virtuoso Igor Pikayzen, cellist Adrian Dauroy, and pianist Imri Talgam will perform a concert of Holocaust-inspired music. Informal reception follows. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Scholarly Series — Votes for Women, Sunday, March 31, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Pam Dougherty of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame discusses the 19th Amendment. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, April 1, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Brian Walker: A Life in Cartoons, Tuesday, April 2, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The veteran cartoonist, part of the team behind Beetle Bailey and Hi and Lois, will discuss growing up and working in the cartoon business. Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Running a Small Business in Connecticut, Wednesday, April 3, 8:30-10 am., Wilton Library. Three sessions: April 3, 10, 17. This session: Learn about free resources for entrepreneurs. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Wilton Reads — Dr. Michael Nolan: Holocaust History Lecture, Wednesday, April 3, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. This talk will attempt to address the developments that culminated in the mass murder of over six million European Jews. Q&A follows. Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Wilton Reads — Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, April 4, 10:30 a.m.-noon. An exploration of poetry related to the Holocaust. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Update on Connecticut’s Fiscal Challenges, Thursday, April 4, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Connecticut Mirror reporter Keith Phaneuf discusses the state’s fiscal challenges, how it got there and the options for going forward. Q&A follows. Co-sponsored by the library and Wilton League of Women Voters. Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Wilton Reads Book Discussion, Thursday, April 4, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris. Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, April 5, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. More than 400 works by students in the Wilton School District along with student musical performances and art demonstrations will be presented. Media sponsor: The Wilton Bulletin. No registration.

Wilton Library Spring Benefit, Saturday, April 6, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, Hurlbutt Street. Food, live and silent auctions, entertainment. Tickets: $225: www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6321.

Egg-Decorating Workshop, Sunday, April 7, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Learn Ukrainian egg decorating style known as pysanky. For ages 9 through adult, children 6 to 8 must be accompanied by adult. Cost: $20/society members, $25/non-members. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Wilton Reads — Holocaust Survivor Talk ‘Zachor — Remember,’ Sunday, April 7, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Survivor Judith Altmann will share her story. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Wilton Reads — The Art of William Pachner, Sunday, April 7, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Ann Pachner will present a slide show of her the work of her father, who lived from 1915 to 2017, and lost his family in the Holocaust.

Children’s Executive Function Skills, Monday, April 8, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Mary Murphy and Elizabeth Jorgensen will explain executive function skills and how parents can assist children in developing them. Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

How to Respond to an Overdose, Monday, April 8, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. An informational presentation, demonstration and training session on how to get and administer Narcan. Free Narcan kits will be distributed. Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, April 8, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Men’s Monthly Breakfast, Tuesday, April 9, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner. Members and non-members are invited to join the Stay at Home in Wilton men for food and conversation. Reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, April 9, 1:30 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome, free. Information: 203-762-2600.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, April 9, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Running a Small Business in Connecticut, Wednesday, April 10, 8:30-10 am., Wilton Library. Three sessions: April 3, 10, 17. This session: How to Finance Your Small Business. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, April 10, noon-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. This month’s book is The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, April 10, 2:15-3 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Children ages 4 to 6 may visit the farm for stories about pigs and a nature walk. Children may check out books with their library card. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Reads — Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, April 11, 10:30 a.m.-noon. An exploration of poetry related to the Holocaust. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

World War I Memorials, Thursday, April 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Historian Richard Donohue presents Statues, Boulders and Monoliths: World War 1 Memorials of Connecticut. Light lunch included. Free to society members, non-members/$10. Registration required: 203-762-7257.

Wilton Reads Author Talk, Thursday, April 11, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Heather Morris visits the library to talk about her book, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a work of historical fiction based on the experiences of Lale Sokolov, who was imprisoned in Auschwitz. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Stone Wall Workshop, Saturday, April 13, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. The first day of a two-day (April 13-14), hands-on stone wall workshop for enthusiasts and masons with little to no previous dry stone experience. Free, space limited to 12. Must attend both days. Register: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Gilbert & Bennett Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton. Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast sponsored by Georgetown Lions Club. Tickets: $15/adults, $5/ages 7-12, children 6 and under admitted free. Proceeds go to charity. Rain date: April 14.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, April 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. This month’s film is The Accountant of Auschwitz, a 2018 documentary about the 2015 trial in Germany of an SS officer who was a bookkeeper in the death camp. Suggested donation: $5. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Connecticut’s Own Concert, Sunday, April 14, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. The Madera Winds Quintet performs dance music for spring including a waltz, tango, the Charleston and more. Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3334.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, April 15, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Ten Things to Know About Getting into College, Tuesday, April 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College admissions consultants Beth and Tim Manners will review strategies. For high school students and their parents. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Running a Small Business in Connecticut, Wednesday, April 17, 8:30-10 am., Wilton Library. Three sessions: April 3, 10, 17. This session: Learn how to do business with the state, municipalities, private sector and federal government. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Wilton Reads — Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 a.m.-noon. An exploration of poetry related to the Holocaust. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, April 22, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, April 23, 12:30 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome, free. Information: 203-762-2600.

Better Hearing, Better Living, Tuesday, April 23, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Otolaryngologist Andrew J. Parker, M.D., will discuss common hearing problems, effects of hearing loss on health, and treatment. Hearing test screening will be done immediately. Free, reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Wilton Reads — Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, April 25, 10:30 a.m.-noon. An exploration of poetry related to the Holocaust. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, April 29, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.