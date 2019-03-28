EZ Services: De-cluttering your home with the local experts

While some companies just haul stuff, EZ Services is an expert at helping people de-clutter.

Working with property owners, EZ’s experienced professionals use their expertise to determine what items to keep, throw out, donate to charity, or even sell at auction to make a few bucks.

“We help you achieve these goals without having to lift a finger,” said EZ Services owner Ezra Zimmerman.

Zimmerman and crew work with residential and commercial clients to safely clean out basements, attics, garages, sheds, barns and yards that have been accumulating stuff for decades. They take pride in being reliable, fast and considerate.

“We put our surgical gloves on and begin doing something a property owner thinks is overwhelming and impossible — and do it on time and efficiently, leaving no damage,” he said.

Whether a homeowner is downsizing after decades of living in a house or just wants to get rid of a few things, including heavy items, Ridgefield-based EZ Services can do the job.

Zimmerman, a Ridgefield High graduate, began the business after helping remove tree debris for hundreds of families after Hurricane Sandy. EZ Services has continued to grow since then due to its reputation and reliability, adding staff and vehicles.

It was named the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce’s New Business of the Year.

The company serves Ridgefield and nearby towns. It gives back to the community by collecting coats for the needy in the winter and delivered supplies to victims of the Houston floods in 2017.

Learn more about EZ Services at ezservicesct.com or 203-448-7342.