Community-wide remembrance service is this Sunday in Wilton

The Wilton Congregational Church and Hillside Cemetery are hosting a Community-wide Service of Remembrance on Sunday, March 31.

The service will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church, 70 Ridgefield Road. It is open to everyone — all faiths are invited.

The service will remember and honor loved ones that have passed.

There will be flowers and candles. Music will be provided by Eugene Sirotkine.

There will be meditation by Lydia Gajdel. Readings will be done by local clergy including Father Reggie, the Rev. Shannon White, Dr. Golnar Raissi-Sadeghi, and the Rev. Dr. Anne Coffman.

A reception will follow.