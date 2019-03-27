Wilton LWV: De-mystifying the state budget

The Wilton League of Women Voters and the Wilton Library will present a discussion about Connecticut’s fiscal challenges with Connecticut Mirror state budget reporter Keith Phaneuf on Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m., at the library.

He will provide “a sobering, yet entertaining” speech about Connecticut’s profound budget challenges, according to the League. Phaneuf will describe the state budget challenges, review how it got here and outline the options to move forward.

Phaneuf has covered the state budget for The Connecticut Mirror since 2010. In this role he analyzes and reports on all aspects of state government finances, including the budget development process, pension funding, income tax equity, waste in government, and the impact of the state’s budgeting and financial policy decisions. He is a graduate of and a former journalism instructor at the University of Connecticut.

The program is free and open to all. Registration is strongly encouraged at wiltonlibrary.org or by calling 203-762-6334.