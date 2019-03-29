Movie Menu: The Princess Diaries, A Few Good Men, The Help and more

Looking for a movie this weekend?

To remind you what warm weather can feel like?

Check out what’s showing on broadcast and cable television.

Friday, March 29

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

San Francisco never looked lovelier (and warmer) than in this delightful family comedy about a father who will do anything to be near his kids. Robin Williams stars.

5 p.m., AMC

The Grifters (1990)

Anjelica Huston and Annette Bening heat up the screen as con artists trying to settle a big score in the adaptation of Jim Thompson’s novel.

6:05 p.m., Flix

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Julie Andrews takes us back to San Francisco for this lovely story about royalty, princesses, queens and growing up. Anne Hathaway costars.

8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., E!

Dial M for Murder (1954)

Grace Kelly experiences real heat as the potential victim of a scandalous murder in this classic Alfred Hitchcock tale, adapted from the play by Frederick Knott.

8 p.m., TCM

Saturday, March 30

A Few Good Men (1992)

Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson portray military men who may find it difficult to handle the heat generated by a murder in this film adaptation of Aaron Sorkin’s play.

2 p.m., AMC

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1945)

Lana Turner turns up the heat in this classic film noir tale of a woman who makes some bad choices about men.

2 p.m., TCM

The Help (2011)

In the hot summer of the deep South, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer learn to love the children they care for in this Oscar-winning look at life in the 1960s.

4:15 p.m., Spike

Sunday, March 31

Sunday in New York (1963)

Jane Fonda, in one of her early film roles, wants to find a hot romance in this comedy adapted from the play by Norman Krasna.

2 p.m., TCM

Desk Set (1957)

Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy feel the heat that computers can bring to business in this comedy about how artificial intelligence can be.

4 p.m., TCM

Where the Boys Are (1960)

It’s spring break in Fort Lauderdale in this fun-filled look, in a very different era, at how college kids try to have fun. Paula Prentiss and George Hamilton star. And Connie Francis sings.

6 p.m., TCM