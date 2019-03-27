Bill of Fairs: Nature, wellness and more

Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament, March 28, 6 p.m., Fairfield Warde High School, 755 Melville Ave., Fairfield. Fairfield Fire Department vs. Fairfield Police. Bridgeport Police vs Bridgeport Fire Dept. Tickets: $5. Barnum Festival fund-raiser. Info: barnumfestival.com.

Woodcock & Spring Peeper Walk, March 29, 6:45-8:45 p.m., Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Ages 6 and up. Rain date March 30. Cost $5-$8. RSVP: rmaclean@audubon.org. Info: greenwich.audubon.org.

Health, Fitness and Wellness Fair, April 2, noon-3 p.m., Western Connecticut State University, 181 White St., Danbury. Info: autuoric@wcsu.edu, 203-837-8486.

Academic Festival, April 3, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Norwalk Community College, 188 Richards Ave., Norwalk. Lecture by keynote speaker Marianne Hirsch, art and photo exhibitions, live drama performance, panel discussions, film screenings and a book signing/talk. Free. Info: 203-857-7000.

Fund for Women & Girls Benefit Luncheon, April 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Hyatt Regency, 1800 E. Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Keynote speaker: Tracee Ellis Ross. Proceeds benefit Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) Fund for Women & Girls. Tickets: fccfoundation.org/fwg.

Passover Seder, April 12, 11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Seder led by Hazzan Sidney Rabinowitz, in memory of Stanley Ferber, followed by a traditional Passover meal. Free for seniors. Reservations required by April 5. Info: stamfordjcc.org, 203-487-0983, cfreeman@stamfordjcc.org.

Peeper Prowl, April 12, 7-9 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 6 and up listen for spring peepers in the Center’s marshes and ponds. Cost: $7-$10. Registration required: ctaudubon.org.

Egg hunt, April 20, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $5-$15. Registration required: ctaudubon.org.

Earth Day Celebration, April 27, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Greenwich Land Trust, 370 Round Hill Rd., Greenwich. Info: gltrust.org. RSVP: sophie@gltrust.org.

McKinley School Carnival, April 26, 6-10 p.m., April 27, 1-10 p.m., and April 28, 1-5 p.m., Jennings Beach parking lot, 880 S Benson Rd., Fairfield.

Spring tag sale benefit for animals, April 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1473 Nichols Ave., Stratford. All proceeds benefit The Stratford Cat Project. Rain date: May 11. Info: scp4cats@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Celebration, April 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Hikes, live animals, music, environmental exhibitors, interactive activities with Nature Center staff. Food and snacks available from local vendors. All ages. Registration: 203-736-1053. Info: AnsoniaNatureCenter.org.

Gigantic Book Sale, April 27-30, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Early buyers: $15, April 27, 7-9 a.m., free 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; April 28, 1-5 p.m.; April 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (books half price); April 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ($5 bag day). Proceeds benefit the library. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Norwalk City Hunt, April 27, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., meet at O’Neill’s Irish Pub, 93 N Main St, Norwalk. Interactive afternoon of clues and challenges throughout the Wall Street and SoNo neighborhoods of Norwalk. Tickets: $40-$140. Info: norwalknow.org.

Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival, May 4, 11 a.m. through May 5, 5 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. CT State BBQ Championship. Proceeds go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and other charities via the Rotary grant process. Info: ridgefieldrotary.org.

Draft Derby, May 4, 1-4:30 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $10-$40. 20 breweries, food trucks. VIP entry at noon. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Bruce Museum’s 34th annual Outdoor Crafts Festival, May 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. More than 70 artisans, crafts, juried exhibitors, live music, food. Admission: $10; members and under 5 free. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Memorial Day Picnic, May 27, noon-3 p.m., Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Follows Town Parade. Food, games, crafts, and activities. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

PHENOMENON: Science Innovation Fair, May 31, 5-8:30 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. High school students’ top projects from the competition on view; awards ceremony follows. Students in grades 9-12 may apply by April 12. Info: brucemuseum.org, kdzikiewicz@brucemuseum.org, 203-413-6747.