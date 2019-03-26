Letter: Ambulance support is greatly appreciated

To the Editors:

On behalf of the officers and members of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, I would like to thank those residences and businesses who were able to donate to our organization in this year’s annual donation appeal. Your help and financial support gives us the ability to effectively serve the community. Your donations are set aside for the purchase of new ambulances, other major equipment purchases, membership training, and membership retention.

We will be taking delivery of a new ambulance this summer. We have two ambulances available for service and we purchase a new ambulance every four years.

Donations we received this year have declined slightly from our previous years’ appeal and have been on the decline over the past several years, as is the case with most nonprofits. It takes over three years of donations to pay for the purchase of a new ambulance. We as an organization understand this decline, as we all tighten our belts and we truly appreciate what you can give. You still can send in your donation card or donate anytime by visiting our Facebook page or website at wiltonambulance.org.

Our current membership of over 50 active volunteer members has proudly served Wilton since 1976 and with the community’s continued support, our mission to provide emergency medical service to the town will continue.

We are always actively seeking new members to join our team. To learn more about joining and serving our community in this challenging, yet rewarding way, please visit our website.

Thanks again for your support.

John R. Miscioscia, President

Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Wilton, March 11