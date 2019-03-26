Wilton Historical Society gives lesson in johnnycakes

Corn is a native American crop and thus was important to colonial settlers here. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about corn and how it was used in a number of recipes at a Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids workshop on Saturday, March 30, from 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Museum educator Laurie Walker will discuss the importance of corn in Colonial times, and will teach the kids to make three easy recipes that use cornmeal: Narragansett strawberry cornbread, Johnny cakes with maple syrup and applesauce, and a cornbread recipe dating from 1796. They will get to sample a freshly baked Indian pudding made according to another recipe from Colonial times.

The cost is $10/members, $15/non-members. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.