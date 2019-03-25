All-FCIAC honors for Wilton winter sports athletes

Nineteen Wilton High School athletes have received All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the 2018-19 winter sports season.

Seven of those selections came from the Wilton gymnastics team, which finished third at the conference championship and then went on to win the Class M state title.

Senior Jessica Olin, sophomore Lily Byrnes, and junior Carter Siegel all made the All-FCIAC first team. Sophomore Sarah Collias, junior Kate Ginsburg, and senior Brooke Taffler earned spots on the second team, and senior Sam Huffman received honorable mention.

In boys basketball, senior guard Nick Kronenberg was named to the All-FCIAC second team.

Senior Sophia Strazza and junior Zoe Rappaport both received All-FCIAC honorable mention in girls basketball.

Senior forward Dean DiNanno was chosen to the All-FCIAC boys hockey second team. Teammate David Overbeeke, a sophomore forward, received honorable mention.

In girls hockey, junior forward Meghan Lane was selected to the All-FCIAC second team.

Sophomore Max Mannino and freshman Quinton Kiss both received All-FCIAC wrestling honorable mention honors.

Sophomore Shelby Dejana and senior Anna Rava both made the All-FCIAC girls indoor track and field team.

Sophomores Jack Myers and Wooder Thoby earned spots on the All-FCIAC boys indoor track and field team.

Notes: The All-FCIAC gymnastics, wrestling, boys swimming, and boys and girls indoor track and field teams were determined by results at their respective conference championships.

The boys and girls basketball and boys and girls hockey teams were decided by a vote of conference coaches.

There are no All-FCIAC awards for boys and girls skiing.