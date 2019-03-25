Wilton education and town budget public hearings are this week

The Wilton Board of Finance is holding a public hearing on the Board of Education FY20 proposed budget on Monday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Middlebrook School, 131 School Road.

On Tuesday, March 26, the finance board will hold a public hearing on the Board of Selectmen’s FY20 proposed budget at 7:30 p.m., also at the Middlebrook School.

The Board of Education unanimously voted last month to adopt Superintendent Kevin Smith’s $82,983,607 proposed school budget for the fiscal year 2020 (FY20). The budget reflects a $1,107,044 or 1.35 percent increase from the district’s current budget. The budget also falls below the 1.6 percent budget guidance recommended by the Board of Finance in October.

The Board of Selectmen has proposed a budget of $33,881,304, a 0.92 percent increase over the current fiscal year. It includes an operating budget of $32,801,407 and a capital budget of $1,009,897.

The Board of Selectmen will host a tri-board meeting with the Boards of Finance and Education on Monday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. The selectmen will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the conclusion of the tri-board meeting.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the financial impact of any potential outcomes of the current legislative session,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said. “Of course, those outcomes will be unknown when the Board of Finance begins their deliberations on the Town’s FY2020 budget on the following evening.”

The finance board has set aside April 2-4 to set the mill rate.

At the tri-board meeting, Vanderslice said, they will discuss how they might address any changes to the status quo.

“There are a number of proposals which will have a financial impact on the budget, including the teacher pension push down, the possible repeal of the town’s ability to tax motor vehicles, the possibility of a homestead exemption,” Vanderslice said. “The three proposals combined would have a negative impact of almost $14 million for FY2020. Should one or more those negative outcomes become a reality, we hope to agree on a plan as to how to address them.”