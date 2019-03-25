Wilton woman’s group is charity partner of New York City Marathon

First Candle has once again been named an official Charity Partner of the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon. The race will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Alison Jacobson of Wilton is the CEO of First Candle, a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to ending SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths. It also provides bereavement support for families who have lost a child due to SIDS, sleep-related infant deaths, stillbirth and miscarriage.

“First Candle is excited to be named an official charity partner of the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon,” said Jacobson. “The marathon provides a unique platform for thousands of dedicated runners to pursue their goals while raising awareness for causes that are close to their hearts. We are proud to support our team on their journey to the iconic finish line as they raise important funds to support our mission to eliminate Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and other sleep-related infant deaths and to support bereaved families. “

Previous First Candle teams have included those who have been directly touched by infant death and who want to help bring awareness. SIDS is still the leading cause of death for infants one month to one year of age.

An application for joining the First Candle 2019 TCS New York City Marathon team may be found at firstcandle.org/.

Runners who already have guaranteed entry in the marathon may still run with First Candle.

“New York Road Runners is honored to have First Candle joining us as an official charity partner for the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon,” said Christine Burke, vice president of runner products and strategic partnerships for NYRR. “Taking on the five boroughs of New York City while raising funds and awareness for important causes is truly inspiring. We are proud to support the efforts of the First Candle team, and all of our charity runners, and wish them the best of luck as they begin their journey to the marathon.”