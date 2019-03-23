Connecticut’s got milk!

Connecticut was the only New England state to see an increase in milk production in 2018, according the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Production decreased in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Connecticut milk production during 2018 was 427 million pounds, 1.7 percent above 2017. The average number of cows on farms was 19,000 head.

Milk production during 2018 for the remaining states was:

Maine — 618 million pounds, 1.9 percent below 2017, 30,000 cows average per farm, unchanged from the previous year.

Massachusetts — 202 million pounds, down 4.3 percent, 11,000 cows average per farm, unchanged.

New Hampshire — 249 million pounds, down 8.8 percent, 12,000 cows average per farm, down 1,000.

Rhode Island — 11.7 million pounds, down 10 percent, 700 cows average per farm, down 100.

Vermont — 2.68 billion pounds, down 1.8 percent, 127,000 cows average per farm, down 2,000.

Connecticut cows were also the most prolific, producing 22,474 pounds of milk per cow. Per cow production in neighboring states was:

Maine — 20,600

Massachusetts — 18,364

New Hampshire — 20,750

Rhode Island — 16,714

Vermont — 21,102