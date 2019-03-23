Tommy Kealy of Wilton runs for myeloma

Tommy Kealy ran in the United Airlines NYC Half, a half-marathon in New York City on March 17 in support of his father, JP Kealy, and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. A champion swimmer, one of his Wilton Wahoos teammates, Bobby McDowell, also ran in support the Kealy family.

“We are honored and humbled by his participation,” Tommy’s mother, Annamarie Kealy, told The Bulletin.

Caroline Hess, a Wilton High School senior and friend, ran in support of her grandmother, Eileen Coogan, who also is living with multiple myeloma.

Kealy finished the race in 1:36:25, McDowell in 1:40:46, and Hess finished in 1:58:03. The endurance team running for the foundation raised more than $65,000.

A year ago, Annamarie and JP Kealy hiked to Mount Everest Base Camp in Lukla, Nepal, on a fundraising trek for the foundation. They made the trip as part of a team of seven patients, three doctors and caregivers that raised more than $400,000.

Kealy was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014, and since then he and Annamarie, along with the rest of the family, have been advocates for the foundation. JP and Annamarie are looking forward to reuniting with many of their Mount Everest teammates for a trek in Patagonia in their continued support of the foundation.