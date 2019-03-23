Wilton Kiwanis schedule includes food drive, teen chamber music

The Wilton Kiwanis Club is gearing up for a busy spring with an active luncheon speaker program and its quarterly food drive.

The food drive will be held Friday, March 29, Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31 at Village Market and Stop and Shop in Wilton. Kiwanis members will be on hand at the stores collecting food needed to stock Wilton’s food bank.

The public is invited to attend Kiwanis luncheons which are held on Wednesdays at the Episcopal/Presbyterian Church complex at 48 New Canaan Road (WEPCO).

Following each luncheon there will be a guest speaker from 1 to 1:30. Cost for the luncheon is $15. There is no charge to just hear the speaker. For more information or to reserve a luncheon spot call Bud Taylor at 203-354-0208.

Luncheon Speaker Schedule:

March 27: Glenn Van Deusen, past president of Weston Kiwanis will discuss the importance of branding and branding opportunities for the Kiwanis Club.

April 10: Members of The Young Talent Chamber Music under the direction of Yoshie Acimoto will perform.

April 17: Michael Patota, CEO of the Child & Family Guidance Center will discuss the center’s programs.

April 24: Ron Scott, journalist and pundit formerly with Time magazine will discuss issues du jour.

May 1: Carol Shattuck, CEO of Food Rescue U.S., will discuss the group’s commitment to end American food insecurity by directly transferring fresh, usable food that would have otherwise been thrown away from grocers, restaurants, and other food industry sources to food insecure families throughout the U.S.

May 8: Cindy Moser, director of development and operations of Trackside Teen Center, will give an update of events and activities with the group.

