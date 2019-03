The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 15 through March 21.

36 Grey Rocks Road: Sharon Lattig to John A. Vlahakis, $508,000.

17 Old Kingdom Road: Veronica and Gary Foster, Co-Trustees to Sadie Jones and Sydney Nitzkorski , $950,000. (Trustee’s Deed)