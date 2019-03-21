The Foxhole: Spotlight on Bud Boucher

Henry “Bud” Boucher is the judge advocate for Post 86. Born in Waterbury, he was raised in Oakville and Watertown, graduating from Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury. While attending St. Michael’s College, Bud was the cadet commander of the ROTC unit there as well as the deputy commander of the AFROTC Unarmed Drill Team. Under his command, this drill team won two national championships.

After being commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force at graduation, he was then assigned to Shepard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas, for flight school. Interestingly, the school was run by the (then) West German Luftwaffe. Bud’s class included 12 U.S. Air Force and 12 German Air Force, Navy and Army students. Another note is that these students trained in jet aircraft (the T-37, the training version of the A-5 Vigilante tactical strike aircraft, and the T-38 Talon) instead of propeller-driven aircraft.

The philosophy of German and American flight training was different at that time. Once the German students reached a certain level of proficiency with a certain type aircraft, they moved on to further training in that craft. The Americans believed the student should be equally proficient in all training craft before moving on to further training.

From flight school, he was assigned to the Strategic Air Command, a Minuteman Missile unit at Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, S.D. There he served as a deputy combat crew commander. While there, Bud received an M.A. in economics from South Dakota State University.

Upon discharge from the Air Force in 1973, Bud stayed in South Dakota where he started in the insurance industry. From there, he and his wife Toni moved to Kansas City, Kansas, where Bud started work with Touche Ross (later merging with Deloitte Touche) as a consultant. Twelve years later, they moved back to Connecticut with Touche Ross and became a partner with the firm. He later joined as a partner at Coopers Lybrand. Later, Bud was named a vice president at Marsh & McLennan. With offices in Sydney, Bermuda, London and New York, he was able to travel all over the world.

Today, Bud owns Fashion “Floor Covering & Tile on Route 7 in Wilton.

Married to wife Toni in 1970, three children were born while they lived in Kansas City: Jean-Paul, Marie and Chris, and today, they also love spending time with their six grandchildren.

The times spent with the Germans in flight school are among his best times in the service. His favorite memory is of spending his first Thanksgiving with his wife and other officers and families, eating their turkey dinner from large tin pans, 60 feet under a missile silo, surrounded by 80 nuclear missiles!

Besides serving as judge advocate at Post 86, Bud has worn the finance officer, senior and junior vice commander’s caps. In addition, Bud has been the fund-raising chairman for Post 86, helping us raise money to support our work with veterans, children and youth and the local community. Thank you for your service, Bud!

Tom Moore is adjutant at Post 86. Reach the post at legionpost86@gmail.com.