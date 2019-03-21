Public meetings will address possible budget impacts from Hartford

The Board of Finance will hold a public hearing on the Board of Education FY20 proposed budget on Monday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Middlebrook School, 131 School Road.
On Tuesday, March 26, the Board of Finance will hold a public hearing on the Board of Selectmen’s FY20 proposed budget at 7:30 p.m., also at the Middlebrook School.
The Board of Education unanimously voted last month to adopt Superintendent Kevin Smith’s $82,983,607 proposed school budget for the fiscal year 2020 (FY20). The budget reflects a $1,107,044 or 1.35 percent increase from the district’s current budget. The budget also falls below the 1.6 percent budget guidance recommended by the Board of Finance in October.
The Board of Selectmen has proposed a budget of $33,881,304, a 0.92 percent increase over the current fiscal year. It includes an operating budget of $32,801,407 and a capital budget of $1,009,897.
The Board of Selectmen will host a tri-board meeting with the Boards of Finance and Education on Monday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. The selectmen will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the conclusion of the tri-board meeting.