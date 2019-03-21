Wilton Library Lines

Police and doggy story times

Children of all ages get to have story time with a Wilton police officer on Friday, March 22, from 10:30 to 11 or 4:15 to 4:45. Dig Into a Book with a Police Officer is a wonderful event for children to meet and be read to by a member of the Wilton police force. This is a drop-in session, no registration is necessary. On Saturday, March 23, from 11 to noon, Tales to Tails takes place for independent readers. This is a chance for kids to read aloud to a ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) therapy dog. These gentle dogs sit quietly while children read to them, thereby helping to improve the children’s reading skills. There is no program charge; registration is required.

No prejudice day has arrived

Wilton Library’s Human Library event is this Saturday, March 23, from 1 to 5. The tagline, “Don’t judge a book by its cover,” is the perfect choice for this judgment-free day. Community members have volunteered to be our human books who will be sharing their stories in order to break down barriers based on appearance or identity (e.g.; age, race, sexual orientation, religion, ability, lifestyle choices, etc.). This is the second year for this powerful event; last year’s program drew more than 200 people who “read” freely and found out about things such as dealing with eating disorders, the stigma of Alzheimer’s, being blind in a visual world, and so many more stories. It is an opportunity for those who have faced prejudice to tell their stories and show people who they really are; and it is a chance for others to change their preconceived notions based on a person’s appearance or identity. There is no advance registration and no fee. People are invited to come and enjoy the experience.

Candlelight concert

This Sunday, March 24, is the final Wilton Candlelight Concert for the season at Wilton Congregational Church, from 4 to 5:30. Renowned clarinetist David Shifrin will join with cellist Peter Wiley and pianist Anna Polonsky in a program of classic trios by Beethoven, Brahms, and Fauré. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. For ticket information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org or call 203-762-3401.

Wilton Reads this week

The Wilton Reads 2019 program gets underway over the next three weeks with insightful programs on the Holocaust based on the selected novel, The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris. The range of programs include book discussions to documentaries, concerts to art talks, history lessons to personal experiences, and more. Beginning Monday, March 25, through Saturday, April 6, people will be able to view educational videos and survivor testimonies. Links are on the library’s website that can be viewed either in the library’s computer lab during regular business hours or in people’s homes at their own pace. No registration is needed. On Tuesday, March 26, the second session from the Wilton Clergy/Wi-ACT presents an Interfaith Panel on Mutual Respect and Tolerance, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The panel of Wilton clergy will discuss such related topics as mutual respect and tolerance among religious groups. There is no charge. Registration is strongly suggested.

Weir Farm artist exhibition

March brings Angi Shearstone to Weir Farm’s artist-in-residence program and on Monday, March 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., she will discuss her work at the library. Angie returns to Weir Farm to resume her career from where it left off in 2016, when it was unfortunately interrupted by a car accident, mild traumatic brain injury, and post-concussion syndrome. Now, she has recovered enough to paint more regularly and has gotten back on the artwork horse and resumed painting a line of large oil and smaller watercolor landscapes. Please see the library’s registration link for details. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

A money discussion

According to experts, although women often make or share a large portion of the responsibility of the family’s financial decisions, they remain far behind in many areas of financial planning as well as overall financial knowledge and confidence. The Women & Wealth seminar, on Tuesday, March 26, from 10 to 11, will be full of information from simple terms and definitions to investment strategies. Traci Provost is a certified divorce financial analyst at Catamount Wealth Management. There is no charge. Registration is highly recommended.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.