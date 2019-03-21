Wilton Senior Center News

Book discussion

On Tuesday, March 26, at 11, Janet Krauss will lead a discussion of the book, Tenth of December: Stories by George Saunders. This collection of stories by MacArthur Fellow and Booker Prize-winner George Saunders offers something for everyone and will tantalize and move its readers. There’s the pathos of the title story about an encounter between a misfit boy and a dying cancer patient on a frozen pond in December. Another delivers the intensity of love-inducing pharmaceutical experiments on prisoners by a demented warden. One is in the form of a management memo about a mysterious department whose function is never explicitly revealed. Whimsical, funny and certainly unconventional, Saunders is an impish post-modernist following in the steps of Mark Twain or Kurt Vonnegut.

If you are interested in signing up for this book discussion, please call Stephanie at 203-834-6240. Lunch at noon is optional at $3.

Coming events

Friday, March 22 — 8:30, AARP Driver Improvement Class; 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; Noon, Bridge; no Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, March 25 — 9, AARP Tax Help (rescheduled from March 4); 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; Noon, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, March 26 — 9:45, Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Book Discussion, Tenth of December: Stories by George Saunders; Noon, Book Discussion Lunch; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting; 3, Stay at Home in Wilton: Downsizing.

Wednesday, March 27 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1:30, Roundtable Discussion with Christine Tenore, elder law attorney.

Thursday, March 28 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; Noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo; 1, Matter of Balance.