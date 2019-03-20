Rotary club grants

The application period for grants from the Rotary Club of Wilton is now open. Twice a year, the Rotary Club distributes community grants to deserving nonprofit service organizations in the Wilton area.

The club’s grants committee looks for innovative projects and services that respond to community issues, address local needs, are available to the community as a whole or large segment in need, and will improve community members’ lives.

All applications and supporting documentation must be received by March 29. The application may be found at wiltonrotaryclub.org.

Information: president@wiltonrotaryclub.org