Zero Waste Faire is Saturday

Wilton Go Green’s second Annual Zero Waste Faire, formally known as the Wilton Go Green Festival, will be held Saturday, March 23, at the Wilton High School Field House from 11 to 4.

The Zero Waste Faire will feature a broad range of interactive exhibits to help Wilton and Fairfield County become more conscious about and involved in practicing zero-waste living. Museums, aquariums, and environmental organizations will present many fun, educational activities. Exhibitors will demonstrate and sell products such as reusable drinking straws, compost bins and reusable beeswax food wrap. The Fix-it-Cafe will allow people to bring clothing in need of repair or small appliances to get fixed on-site.

“Our hope is that each attendee implements at least one new zero-waste practice” Lisa Somer, the event’s marketing chair, said in a press release.

Exhibit categories will range from home composting, backyard farming, zero-waste cooking, recycling and food storage. There will also be a Zero-Waste Feast, games for children, entertainment and guest speakers.

Highlights include:

A look at the state’s recycling laws. Trucks will also be available to recycle old furniture and other household items.

Products to help achieve zero-waste living including alternatives to plastic and kitchen wrap, rain barrels, and environmentally friendly laundry powders.

Kids’ activities featuring arts and crafts, family yoga, wildlife exhibits, and vermicomposting.

Garden and farming education.

How to cook using food scraps and prepare zero-waste lunches.

Speakers discussing topics from “Skip the Straw,” “The Wilton Transfer Station and Waste Reduction,” and “Plastic Bag Ban in Wilton.”

Information about electric cars and the opportunity to drive in an electric car.

Silent auction of zero-waste products and services.

Attendees are advised to bring their own water bottles since no single-use water bottles will be sold.

Information:wiltongogreen.org/zerowastefaire.