Clarinetist Shifrin performs at church

For the final concert in its 71st season, Wilton Candlelight Concerts presents clarinetists David Shifrin, in concert with cellist Peter Wiley, and pianist Anna Polonsky. They will perform a program of works by Beethoven, Brahms, and Fauré on Sunday, March 24, at 4 p.m., at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road.

One of only two wind players to have been awarded the Avery Fisher Prize since the award’s inception in 1974, Shifrin is in constant demand as an orchestral soloist, recitalist and chamber music collaborator.

He has appeared with the Philadelphia and Minnesota orchestras and the Dallas, Seattle, Houston, Milwaukee, Detroit and Denver symphonies among many others in the U.S. Internationally, he has performed with orchestras in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. A sought after a chamber musician, he has collaborated frequently with the Tokyo and Emerson String Quartets, Wynton Marsalis, and pianists Emanuel Ax and André Watts.

Grammy-nominated cellist Peter Wiley was named principal cellist of the Cincinnati Symphony at age 20, after one year in the Pittsburgh Symphony. He made his concerto debut at Carnegie Hall in 1986 with the New York String Orchestra conducted by Alexander Schneider. As a recitalist he has appeared at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. He is also a member of the piano quartet Opus One, with Ida Kavafian, Steven Tenenbom and Anne-Marie McDermott. He is on the faculties of the Bard College Conservatory of Music, the University of Maryland, and the Curtis Institute of Music.

A member of the piano faculty of Vassar College, Anna Polonsky has appeared with the Moscow Virtuosi, the Buffalo Philharmonic, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, the Memphis Symphony, the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, the St. Luke’s Chamber Ensemble, and many others. Polonsky has collaborated with the Guarneri, Orion, Daedalus, and Shanghai Quartets, and with musicians as Mitsuko Uchida, Yo-Yo Ma, David Shifrin, Richard Goode, Emanuel Ax, Arnold Steinhardt, Peter Wiley, and Jaime Laredo

Tickets for Sunday’s concert may be purchased at the door for $30; $25 for seniors. Students are admitted free. For more information on this concert or on the Candlelight series, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org. To be added to the brochure mailing list for the 2019/2020 season, call 203-762-3401. Candlelight Concerts benefits the Wilton Library Association and accepts individual and corporate tax-deductible contributions.