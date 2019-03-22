This Weekend: Concerts, fairs and more

In Living Color

In Living Color runs March 21 through April 14 at the Firehouse Gallery, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Chicago City Limits

The Chicago City Limits will perform on March 21 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

The Machine

The Machine will perform on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $50-$100. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Yarn

Yarn will perform on March 22 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Creamery Station will also perform. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kashmir

Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show will be performed on March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Special Day

A Special Day for Special Needs will be held on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. The event features inclusive programs specialized for people with disabilities. The event is free for those with disabilities and their para support. For more information, visit barnumfestival.com or discoverymuseum.org.

Zero Waste Faire

The Zero Waste Faire is on March 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wilton High School Field House, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton. Free, but donations accepted. For more information, visit wiltongogreen.org/zero-waste-faire-2019.

Kids Walk

The Sharp Hill Cemetery Walk is on March 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. The walk is for ages 6-12. Tickets are $10-$35. Register online. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Human Library

The Human Library program runs on March 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Community members will share their stories in order to break down barriers based on age, race, sexual orientation, religion, ability, lifestyle choices, or other aspects of their identities. It’s free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars is on March 23 from 6-11 p.m. at Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. The fund-raising gala will benefit ElderHouse Adult Day Center. Professional dancers from Fred Astaire will perform. Tickets are $200. For more information, visit elderhouse.org.

Dick Cavett Presents

Dick Cavett Presents is on March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Cavett will interview Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. Tickets are $40-$90. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Band of Friends

Band of Friends will perform on March 23 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Davy Knowles & Gerry Mcavoy will also perform. Tickets are $28-$32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Irish History

Irish Family History Day is on March 24 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Gaelic-American Club Inc., 74 Beach Road, Fairfield. For more information, visit fegenealogy.org/.

Spring Fling

The Free Spring Fling, March 24, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation, 195 Danbury Road, Ridgefield. The event features games and activities for all ages. For more information, visit thrownst.one/rec-ctr-map.

Cabaret

A Cabaret concert will be held on March 24 at 1 p.m. at the Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit 203-452-5065.

Green Book

Green Book will be screened on March 24 at 1 p.m. at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library, 733 Monroe Tpke., Monroe. No registration is required. For more information, visit ewml.org.

Abacus

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail will be screened on March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Road, Redding. After the screening, there will be a Q&A with the Sung Family. Register online. For more information, visit marktwainlibrary.org.

Walden Chamber Players

Walden Chamber Players: Strings & Bassoon will perform on March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Visual & Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. The concert features the works of both classical and contemporary composers. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit danburyconcert.org.

Story Pirates

The Story Pirates Greatest Hits will be staged on March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. The show is for children. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Candlelight Concerts

Candlelight Concerts presents David Shifrin, Peter Wiley, and Anna Polonsky on March 24 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Mike Super

Magician Mike Super will perform on March 24, 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Secret Sisters

The Secret Sisters will perform on March 24 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.