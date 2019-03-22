Movie Menu: Home Alone, Hacksaw Ridge, The Martian and more

Movies are a director’s medium.

The person behind the camera is the master storyteller, as evidenced by some of the films available this weekend on broadcast and television.

Take a look.

Saturday, March 23

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Donald Petrie capitalizes on the charisma of Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau in this humorous tale of feuding neighbors. Ann-Margret costars.

2:30 and 9:45 p.m., CMT

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Mel Gibson returns to the directing spotlight (and the Oscar nominations) with this uplifting story of surprising bravery during World War II. Andrew Garfield stars.

5 p.m., History

Home Alone (1990)

Chris Columbus brings his sense of humor to this classic holiday tale of family togetherness. Or not. Macaulay Culkin stars.

7:50 p.m., Frefm

American Sniper (2014)

Clint Eastwood brings his eye for detail to this meaningful look at the life and legacy of Chris Kyle, and his service as a Navy S.E.A.L. Bradley Cooper stars.

8 p.m., History

Sunday, March 24

Rocky (1976)

John G. Avildsen builds a sense of authenticity into this uplifting fantasy about one man’s hope for redemption. Sylvester Stallone stars.

10 a.m. and 3 p.m., BBC

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Mel Gibson returns to the directing spotlight (and the Oscar nominations) with this uplifting story of surprising bravery during World War II. Andrew Garfield stars.

12 noon, History

The Martian (2015)

Ridley Scott offers a keen visual sense and human perspective to this wondrous tale of an astronaut marooned on Mars. Matt Damon stars.

1:30 p.m., FX

Home Alone (1990)

Chris Columbus brings his sense of humor to this classic holiday tale of family togetherness. Or not. Macaulay Culkin stars.

3:40 p.m., Frefm