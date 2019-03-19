Secretary of the State Merrill will speak at DTC breakfast

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will be the keynote speaker at the Democratic Town Committee’s (DTC) annual spring breakfast on Saturday, April 6, from 9 to 11, at Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road.

Being honored that morning will be former DTC chairman John Kalamarides and Ross Tartell, chair of the DTC’s nominating committee. Kalamarides will be honored with the Democratic Leadership Award, and Tartell will receive the Democrat of the Year Award.

DTC Chair Tom Dubin said, “This breakfast is our annual opportunity to honor Democrats who have dedicated their time and energy to not only the Democratic Party, but the greater Wilton community. It is particularly gratifying to

recognize John and Ross, who have both exemplified the spirit of civic duty and participation in the democratic process.”

Merrill will speak on Elections: Expanding and Securing the Vote, which will cover her early voting proposal and thoughts about increasing voter participation, as well as cyber security and its role in elections.

The cost is $35 for adults and $10 for students 6 to 18. After April 1, the cost is $40 for adults. Children under 6 will be admitted free.