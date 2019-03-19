Bicycle rodeo for all ages

Adults and children of all ages are invited to participate in the Wilton Family Bicycle Rodeo hosted by community organizations and businesses coming together under the umbrella of Wilton Youth Council’s Free Play Matters Task Force.

The rodeo will take place on Saturday, April 6, from 10 to noon at the Miller-Driscoll School, 217 Wolfpit Road.

Participants will learn the skills to ride safely and those aged 12 and up may also participate in a guided road ride.

“It is the YMCA’s goal to empower and encourage children to live healthy and active lifestyles while also building an understanding of how they can take actions to be safe. This event promotes the concept that skill translates into safety, and that being safe is both smart and cool,” said organizer Mary Ann Genuario of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA.

The course and road ride are being organized by the Sound Cyclists Bicycle Club. “Our hope is that many of the participants will develop a lifetime interest in safe cycling,” said volunteer Nancy Rosett.

Representatives of Outdoor Sports Center and Cannondale, a maker of bicycles based in Wilton, will be on hand to offer bike safety checks. After having their bikes inspected, participants will be guided through the rodeo course, where they will learn and practice skills such as hand signaling, turning in a limited space, and maneuvering through obstacles.

Jennifer Bradshaw, an environmental educator at Woodcock Nature Center, is an active member of the Free Play Matters Task Force. The aim of the task force is to inspire and educate the community about the critical importance of free play to children’s development, and to facilitate the creation of more opportunities for children to have appropriate independent experiences.

“Woodcock Nature Center is so happy to participate in the Wilton Bicycle Rodeo,” said Bradshaw. “Our goal has always been to get children back outside in nature. Learning to safely ride their bikes allows them to enjoy the outdoors and the fresh air while confidently maneuvering the path ahead.”

All ages are welcome to drop in any time between 10 and 11 a.m. The course closes at noon. The guided road ride for ages 12 and up departs at 10:30, but arrive at 10 to allow time for the safety check.

Registration is recommended at wiltonbicyclerodeo.eventbrite.com. A signed waiver is required for each participant riding the course (adults and children). The waiver may be signed online in advance at: https://bit.ly/2u501rK.

This event is sponsored by Cannondale, Miller-Driscoll School, Outdoor Sports Center, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Sound Cyclists, Wilton Police Department, Wilton Youth Services, Woodcock Nature Center and Wilton Youth Council’s Free Play Matters Task Force.

The raindate is Sunday, April 7. Contact Genevieve Eason of Wilton Youth Council with any questions at geason@wiltonyouth.org.