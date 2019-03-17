Planning and Zoning Briefs: POCD, continued hearings

The following items were discussed or continued at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting Monday night.

200 Danbury Road LLC

An application filed by 200 Danbury Road, LLC, to allow the building height in the Design Retail Business Zone on Route 7 to be increased was continued. Planning and Zoning Chairman Scott Lawrence said the request of the continuation came from the applicant. The public hearing will continue at the commission’s next regular meeting on March 25.

SSS Investment LP

An application filed by Kevin O’Brien and SSS Investment LP to establish a new building with three one-bedroom apartments was continued at the request of the applicant. The public hearing will begin at the commission’s next regular meeting on March 25.

Plan of Conservation and Development Update

The commission will have a special meeting on March 18 at 7:15 p.m. in town hall annex Room A to discuss the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

Chairman Scott Lawrence said the commission needs to think very broadly about what needs to be said in the POCD.

“A lot is going to change this year and my guess is a lot may change next year,” he said.

With a number of proposals at the state level, the commission needs to establish a coherent statement of its values, Lawrence said. He added the POCD should try to address the challenges or opportunities that may come in the future.

“We’ll do a real-time discussion of the draft,” Lawrence said. “Have your markers ready to go. I think it’ll be a great discussion.”

