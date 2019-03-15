American Legion Post 86 marks centennial

James B. Whipple Post 86 will host a grand 100th birthday party for the American Legion this Saturday, March 16, from 9 to 4 at the post, 112 Old Ridgefield Road.

On display will be the history of the post and the American Legion. There will be videos, paper archives and members available to answer any questions visitors may have about the Legion. There will also be some small handouts to visitors age 12 and under.

There is no cost and there will be remarks from Commander Bill Glass, followed by a birthday cake cutting. There will be hot and cold drinks available as well.