Sunday walk through Belknap Preserve

The Wilton Conservation Commission will host a walk in Belknap Preserve on Sunday, March 17, beginning at 1. Conservation Commissioner Colleen O’Brien will lead the one-hour walk, and all are welcome, including dogs on leash.

Following the walk, refreshments will be available allowing time to chat with neighbors, as well as with members of the hosting conservation-oriented organizations — Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, and Woodcock Nature Center — all of which collaborate to support these walks.

To assure you are contacted should the walk be canceled due to inclement weather, preregister at conservationevent@wiltonct.org.

Directions to Belknap Preserve: From Wilton Center, take Route 7 north for 2.6 miles to Honey Hill Road on the right (east). Follow Honey Hill Road 0.7 miles to Wampum Hill Road. Turn right (south) and entrance is 200 feet south on the right. Parking is along the road.