Music on the Hill presents ‘March Winds’

Music on the Hill will present March Winds, a concert with an Irish twist on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17, at 3, in the Parish Hall at the WEPCO Church Complex, 48 New Canaan Road. Performing will be the Festival Chorus and Jubilate Ringers handbell ensemble. Artistic directors Ellen Dickinson and David H. Connell will conduct. The concert is open to all with a suggested donation of $20.

The concert features Connell’s Give Us a Dance, Then, a suite of Irish dances, performed by the 17-member handbell ensemble. Using a variety of ringing techniques and special effects, the piece embodies the fun and dance-like qualities of an Irish musical gathering.

The 40-voice chorus will present folk songs of Ireland, England and the United States, including Shenandoah and Down by the Salley Gardens arranged for men’s voices by Dickinson, along with lush and melodic modern choral classics by Ola Gjeilo, Sarah Quartel and others.

The concert also includes music for the 61-bell Jubilate Ringers together with the Festival Chorus, including Dickinson’s Let Your Music Soar, the Quaker tune How Can I Keep from Singing? and an Irish Blessing.

The Festival Chorus and Chamber Chorus will next come together on Tuesdays in April to prepare for Music on the Hill’s May 5 concert, Music of the French Baroque. For concert schedules and information about joining, visit musiconthehillCT.org.