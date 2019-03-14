Wilton ski teams in top 10 at State Open

The Wilton High boys and girls ski teams ended their seasons with top-10 finishes at the State Open championships last Tuesday at Mount Southington.

The Wilton boys placed sixth in a field of 14 teams, and the Wilton girls were eighth in a field of 12 teams.

Among fellow Class S schools, the Wilton boys were second and the girls were third. The Wilton boys were also recognized as the Class S regular-season champion after going unbeaten in head-to-head races. The Wilton girls were second in Class S during the regular season with a 10-1 record.

At the State Open, the Wilton boys had a team time of 298.96 seconds to finish sixth overall behind Southington (288.56), Ridgefield (292.25), Fairfield Prep (292.93), Weston (294.90), and Staples (296.67).

Senior co-captain August Theoharides led the Warriors by finishing 10th overall (out of 128 skiers) with a two-run combined time of

Also contributing to Wilton’s team time were sophomore Christian Theoharides (23rd, 48.48), junior co-captain Dominick Polito (27th, 48.65), junior Ben Leung (56th, 51.1), sophomore Ryan van Heyst (58th, 51.5), and junior Philip Klinga (62nd, 51.74).

“It was a challenging course at the State Open — featuring tighter turns than usual — but the team fought well and made up ground throughout the race,” Wilton boys coach Michael Kaulins said. “As for the season overall, most commendable is the team spirit these boys display. They constantly support each other and exemplify good sportsmanship.”

The Wilton girls had a team time of 342.19 to finish behind Fairfield (321.08), Staples (323.39), Ridgefield (324.74), Weston (324.74), Daniel Hand (331.06), Greenwich (334.80), and Southington (336.38).

Wilton sophomore Kira Howard finished second overall (out of 113 skiers) with a two-run combined time of 50.53 seconds.

Senior co-captain Emily O’Brien (25th, 53.92), freshman Sophia Polito (31st, 55.34), sophomore Annika Wisdom (62nd, 59.2), senior co-captain Emily Welch (70th, 60.72), and freshman Abby Kyle (78th, 62.48) also contributed to Wilton’s team time.

“I’m especially proud that our skiers achieved so much with very little racing experience,” Wilton girls coach Bill Howard said. “They found ways to support each other to become better racers. In ski racing, things don’t always fall your way, and regardless of how things went, the girls kept their spirits and energy high all season long.”