Children’s theater presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Wilton Children’s Theater will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid this weekend in the Middlebrook School auditorium. Tickets are available for $13.50 online at wiltonchildrenstheater.org and $14 at the door. The show runs Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at 4 p.m., and Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m.

The classic Disney show features the rebellious 16-year-old mermaid Ariel, who is fascinated with life on land. On one of her visits to the surface, which are forbidden by her father, King Triton, she falls in love with a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, the king must make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter.

During the show, Wilton Children’s Theater will be raising money for Oceana, an organization dedicated to restoring and protecting the earth’s oceans. Audience members may support this effort by purchasing an Under the Sea tote bag for $15 at the show. All proceeds will go to Oceana.