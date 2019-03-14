Wilton Senior Center News

Spotlight on A Fresh Eye

Kathy Engstrom, owner of A Fresh Eye, LLC, is a former professional organizer. She specializes in home decorating, staging houses for resale, and move management. This spring, Engstrom will offer a series of three presentations in reorganizing for selling, downsizing or just for change! Enjoy a fun, interactive class. Each presentation is independent of the others and is $5.

On Tuesday, March 19, at 1, she will present Transform that Room. Learn how to use your existing furnishings and accessories to create warmth, harmony and flow. Engstrom believes a room should not only look beautiful, but also function effectively for the people who live in it. She enjoys working closely with her clients to understand how a room will be used, what kind of look and feel they prefer, and what things they enjoy having around them. A well-designed room should promote feelings of comfort and harmony. For more information please call the Wilton Senior Center at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, March 15: 8:30, AARP Driver Improvement Class; 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Making with Viola Galetta; Noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess (last session — sign up for the new one).

Monday, March 18: 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; Noon, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, March 19: 9:45 Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting; 1, A Fresh Eye Presents: Transform that Room.

Wednesday, March 20: 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; Noon, Ogden House Luncheon: Special Guests Wilton High School Orchestra; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, March 21: 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; Noon, St. Matthew’s Lunch with the Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County’s Katherine Lasberg to talk about decluttering .There will be no Matter of Balance this week.