Wilton Library Lines

Legion Post celebrates

The James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 is pleased to be a partner in the Wilton Reads 2019 program examining the Holocaust through the reading of The Tattooist of Auschwitz. The community is invited to visit the Post (112 Old Ridgefield Road, next to the Village Market) on Saturday, March 16, from 10 to 4, for a special exhibition that commemorates the centennial anniversary of the founding of the American Legion. Included in the exhibition are artifacts from World War II. A “100th birthday” cake will be cut and served at 1. For information, call Post 86 at 203-918-3767. Please see the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for more Wilton Reads programming in March and April.

Tough subject — money

Whether kids are young or old, it’s never too early or too late to discuss money. In the workshop, Conversations about Money — Getting your Kids Involved (from Children to Adults), on Tuesday, March 19, from 10 to 11, attendees will find insight and tips on the best ways to communicate with children about money. If parents are reaching into their golden years or kids are going off to college, family members should be aware of financial situations. Traci Provost is a certified financial analyst with Catamount Wealth Management. Free, registration is recommended.

Perfectly stressed

The third and final presentation in the Wilton Youth Council Parent Information Series 2018-2019 features Alicia Farrell, Ph.D., on Wednesday, March 20, from 10 to 11:30, with the program, The Pressure to be Perfect and its Unintended Consequences. This talk is designed to address the overwhelming pressure to be perfect that children feel resulting in the nationwide increase of anxiety disorders, addition and suicide in children and adolescence. Farrell is an accomplished cognitive psychologist, professional speaker and founder of Clearview Consulting. Some of her noteworthy accomplishments include: nine years as a university professor; twice a fellowship award recipient in support of research on wisdom; published research scientist; and, an expert problem solver. Her life’s work is to educate and coach people, and organizations on how to maximize brain power and solve problems. She brings 20-plus years of expertise and passion to her work. This presentation is appropriate for parents with children of all ages. There is no charge. The program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Services, Wilton Youth Council, Weston Library, and Weston Youth Services. Please see the library’s registration link for more details. Registration is strongly encouraged.

Human Library returns

The library is once again hosting The Human Library on Saturday, March 23, from 1 to 5. This endeavor helps chip away at prejudices with people “checking out” human “books” and listening to their stories. The library’s human books are community members who have volunteered to share their stories in order to break down barriers based on appearance or identity (e.g.; age, race, sexual orientation, religion, ability, lifestyle choices, etc.). The Human Library is an international movement that started in Denmark in 2000 and is now held in more than 70 countries. Last year, Wilton Library was the first non-academic library in Connecticut to receive permission from the Human Library Organization to host an event and it was granted the program again this year. This is the time for open conversations between two people in a non-judgmental environment. People are encouraged to spend a few minutes with each “book.” It is an opportunity for those who have faced prejudice to tell their story and show people who they really are; and it is a chance for others to change their preconceived notions based on a person’s appearance or identity. There is no advance registration and no fee. People are invited to come and enjoy the experience. Please see the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information including the stories being represented and a video from last year’s gathering.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.