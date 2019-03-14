Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Bullets, Bonds and Butter, Friday, March 15, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Opening of the exhibition that commemorates contributions of soldiers and townspeople who answered the call of war from 1776 to 2006. A “birthday” cake will honor the centennial of the American Legion and Wilton Post 86. All invited.

Switched … On Broadway, Friday, March 15, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Concert revue is the Playshop’s annual fundraiser. Reception including a sparkling toast, fine catering, and a chocolate tasting. Tickets: $50 at wiltonplayshop.org.

Post 86 100th Birthday Party, Saturday, March 16, 9-4, American Legion Post 86, 112 Old Ridgefield Road. The community is welcome to visit the post and view videos and archives and speak with members. Refreshments.

Felting Workshop for Kids, Saturday, March 16, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6-12 will learn the origins of felting and will make felted mittens from recycled sweaters. Members: $10/child, $25 per family; non-members: $15/child, $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Switched … On Broadway, Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Concert revue is the Playshop’s annual fundraiser. Reception including a sparkling toast, fine catering, and a chocolate tasting. Tickets: $50 at wiltonplayshop.org.

Switched … On Broadway, Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Concert revue is the Playshop’s annual fundraiser. Reception including a sparkling toast, fine catering, and a chocolate tasting. Tickets: $50 at wiltonplayshop.org.

March Winds, Sunday, March 17, 3 p.m., WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Road. The Festival Chorus and Jubilate Ringers present Irish dances, folksongs of Ireland, England, and the U.S., and more. Suggested donation: $20. musiconthehillCT.org or call 203-529-3133.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, March 18, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Conversations about Money, Tuesday, March 19, 10-11 a.m., Wilton Library. Financial analyst Traci Provost will offer insight and tips on how to talk with your children — of any age — about money. Free, registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3334.

Parent Information Series, Wednesday, March 20, 10-11:30, Wilton Library. Alicia Farrell, Ph.D., talks on The Pressure to be Perfect and its Unintended Consquences, addressing the pressure children feel to be perfect. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3334.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, March 23, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sharp Hill Cemetery Walk for Kids, Saturday, March 23, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to learn the history of the cemetery and about the people buried there. Meet at the historical society at 11. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

The Human Library, Saturday, March 23, 1-5, Wilton Library. Human “books” share their stories with “readers” in an effort to break down barriers based on appearance or identity. No registration.

Candlelight Concert, Sunday, March 24, 4-5:30, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Clarinetist David Shifrin will join with cellist Peter Wiley and pianist Anna Polonsky in a program of classic trios by Beethoven, Brahms, and Fauré. Tickets: wiltoncandlelightconcerts or call 203-762-3401.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, March 25, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, March 26, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Wilton Reads — Holocaust Experience through Film, Monday, March 25, 10-8, Wilton Library. Learn about the Holocaust by viewing educational videos and survivor testimonies. Drop by the library’s computer training lab anytime during regular hours or watch at home. Through April 6. Educational resources and videos at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Wilton Reads 2019.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, March 25, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Angi Shearstone shows her oil and watercolor landscapes. Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3334.

Women and Wealth, Tuesday, March 26, 10-11 a.m., Wilton Library. A primer on financial planning from simple terms to investment strategies. Speaker: Traci Provost. Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3334.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, March 26, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Janet Krauss leads a discussion of Tenth of December by George Saunders. Details: 203-834-6240.

Are You Ready to Downsize? Tuesday, March 26,: 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Professional organizer Alexis Boccanfuso, and Peter Schattenfield of Turning Point Estates share tips on decluttering, downsizing and organizing. Free, reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Wilton Reads — Mutual Respect and Tolerance, Tuesday, March 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. A panel of Wilton clergy will discuss mutual respect and tolerance among religious groups. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3334.

Prospective Member & Volunteer Brunch, Thursday, March 28, 10:30, WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Join Stay at Home in Wilton for breakfast and learn about volunteer and membership opportunities. Free, reservations required: Janet Johnson at 203-762-2600.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, March 30, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make cornbread while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Wilton Reads — In Concert, Saturday, March 30, 7:30-9 p.m., Wilton Library. Violin virtuoso Igor Pikayzen, cellist Adrian Dauroy, and pianist Imri Talgam will perform a concert of Holocaust-inspired music. Informal reception follows. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3334.

Scholarly Series — Votes for Women, Sunday, March 31, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Pam Dougherty of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame discusses the 19th Amendment. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3334.