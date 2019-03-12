Making felted mittens

One of the world’s oldest textiles, felt is created from wool or other animal fibers that are densely matted together. It is ideal for protecting against cold and insulating against heat, thus it has long been used for hats, mittens, blankets, rugs, yurts, boots and clothing.

On Saturday, March 16, from 11 to 12:30, children may attend a felting workshop at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn the origins of felting make felted mittens from recycled sweaters. The kids will help make their own healthy snack.

Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.