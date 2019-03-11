Warrior Words: Seasons

Just a few weeks ago we had our very first snow day of the year. In comparison to last year’s seemingly endless snow, I took advantage of the day off as much as I could — carpe diem style. So like any teenager, I slept in as late as I could. I yanked my shades to block any sunlight from coming in the next morning, covered my face with a pillow, and hid myself in my dark room. Unfortunately, my slumber was short lived — I was only able to secure 11 hours of sleep before my mother mandated I take the dogs for a walk. I lazily put on my jacket and hat and walked out the door into the freezing air. With my two labs beside me, I strolled down the snowy road. I realized how amazing it was that the environment could shift so drastically. Just a few days before the temperature was approaching the mid 60s, and now the town was covered in a soft, white blanket of snow. Like the nostalgic second-semester senior I am, I began to reflect about the different seasons of our town and how each has its own unique character.

From the end of summer and into fall, the start of each school year is epitomized by the fading signs of summer: no hot sun, no green leaves, no late weeknights. As the days in Wilton’s quaint town center grow shorter, we students begin our journey into the upcoming year. Our glorious days of freedom end, and the arduous days of high school commence. Each year, I feel the winds of autumn roll in and I watch the once-green leaves that painted Allen’s Meadow transform into glowing shades of orange and crimson. In class, I gaze out the windows and watch the flora of Wilton extend outward, dotting the horizon with magnificent color. Time and time again, the clock strikes 2:50 and athletes rush to the empty fields and fill them with movement, creating the illusion that Wilton itself is alive. Meanwhile, yellow buses engulf the streets, bringing restless kids home for the day. I remember how in the blink of an eye, the once radiant trees empty their canopies, and the luscious green fields begin to brown.

The time between fall and winter has always been my favorite time of the year. As the cold winds of November and December billow through the air, my family would prepare for the inevitable winter season. Every year I am thrilled to start the first fire in our fireplace, a clear indication that winter has arrived. Iconic Wilton locales such as Quarry Head and Merwin Meadows’ Falls become spectacles to admire. During track, my friends and I run to the frozen Norwalk River and run alongside the glittering water in the silent months of January and February.

When the weather begins to yield, and the snow begins to melt, the town comes back to life. The browned fields return to a vibrant green, and the open space is filled once again with energetic students. Vegetables fill local gardens and overwhelm the small, but well cared for, high school garden. Enjoying the warm air of the spring season, people occupy every square inch of the track. Among other things, seniors, including myself, will prepare for internships and AP tests and struggle to finish the last bit of work.

Now I can only sit by, waiting for the summer months to come so that I can enjoy the limited free time I have left in this town. Reflecting on the time I have had in this town reminds me of the gratitude I have for my school, friends, and family who have made Wilton the town that I know and love.

Tyler Zengo is a senior at Wilton High School. He shares this column with five classmates.