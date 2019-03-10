Talk outlines native pollinator preferences

A talk on Beyond Flower Gardens: Trees and Shrubs for Pollinators will be offered Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m., in the Brubeck Room at Wilton Library. Margery Winters, assistant director at Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton, Conn., will discuss the role native woody plants play in the lives of honey bees and native pollinators. She will also discuss which plants gardeners may wish to include in their home landscapes.

The lecture will also serve as kick-off for the Community Canopy Program — Energy Saving Trees, offering Wilton residents the opportunity to buy native trees through the Arbor Day Foundation in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Forestry. One shade tree, one flowering under-story tree and one evergreen will be offered beginning at the Wednesday program. Residents may sign up then or visit conservationevent@wiltonct.org.

The free program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library, the Wilton Tree Committee and the Conservation Commission in collaboration with the Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, Norwalk River Watershed Association and Woodcock Nature Center.

Registration is highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or 203-762-3950.