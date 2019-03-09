Rose blooms on stage in Ridgefield

Dr. Elihu Rosen of Wilton is a chiropractor by day and an actor by night. Rosen, whose stage name is Eli Rose, is appearing in The Question Mark, a comedy by Bob Zaslow, one of three one-act plays at the Ridgefield Theater Barn.

In The Question Mark, Rosen plays two characters, a homeless man and a Russian bartender. The comedy centers around the trials and tribulations of a married couple of different religions.

Rosen has had a chiropractic office in Wilton since 1985. He has been acting on and off all his life and has performed in shows at The Wilton Playshop. His other credits include two independent films — Tomorrow Comes Today and Film Camp — and summer theater in New Paltz, N.Y.

The Question Mark is being performed along with the other one-act plays on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. from March 8 through March 30, with Sunday matinees at 2 on March 17 and March 24, at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. For tickets, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/.

