Playshop’s annual fundraiser is ‘Switched On’

The Wilton Playshop, in association with Offstage Noise Productions, will stage a concert revue featuring a mix of Broadway hits with a “switch.” The event — Switched … On Broadway — will include live music and some unusual performances as the ladies tackle songs originally written for men and vice versa.

Directed by Ralph Pastore with musical supervision by Bill D’Andrea, the show will run Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, at 8, and Sunday, March17, at 2.

The performers are John Congdon, Karen Morello, Al Recchia, Chad Shipley, Jennifer Sokira and Priscilla Squiers. This is the annual fundraiser for The Wilton Playshop with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Broadway Cares. A reception including a sparkling toast, fine catering, and a chocolate tasting will follow all three shows.

The show is suitable for ages 13 and up based on content. Tickets are $50.

Information: wiltonplayshop.org.