Wilton real estate sales — March 1-7, 2019

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 1 through March 7.

31 Thunder Lake Road: Robert W. Ritchie to Michael Oliveto, $748,500.

55 Drum Hill Road: Robin S. Wood to Vincent and Kimberly Dejana, $305,000.

24 Wilton Hunt Road: Unit 12: Stanley and Marilyn Tulgan, Trustees to Sandra L. Mooney, $605,000, Trustee Deed.

18 Horseshoe Road: Est. of Susan S. Abbott to Joshua and Kerry Johnstone, $390,000, Executor’s Deed.

87 Catalpa Road: John P. and Alison Delavis to Benjamin L. and Jane M. Randol, $1,140,000.

83 Musket Ridge Road: Jennifer A. Alesia to Robert Prusak, $685,000.

85 Kellogg Drive: Benjamin L. and Jane M. Randol to Brian Robert and Kelly Lee Mahoney, $800,000.

21 Little Fox Lane: Robert W. and Anne C. Cuddy to Theodore and Emma Levine, $1,110,000.

807 Ridgefield Road: Calvin Brunen to Annette Caldarelli Abbott, $505,000.